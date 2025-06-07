Left Menu

Alcaraz Charges to French Open Final Amidst Major Sports Developments

Carlos Alcaraz progresses to French Open final after Lorenzo Musetti retires. Jannik Sinner defeats Novak Djokovic to set a final clash with Alcaraz. Corbin Burnes to undergo elbow surgery. Phil Mickelson eyes his probable last U.S. Open. Key sports updates include coaching changes and doping sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 05:24 IST
Alcaraz Charges to French Open Final Amidst Major Sports Developments
In a dramatic turn of events at the French Open, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz earned his spot in the final after opponent Lorenzo Musetti retired with an injury. Musetti was struggling with a left thigh injury, forcing him to exit while trailing 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, 2-0. Alcaraz is vying to become one of the few men to defend the Roland Garros title alongside legends like Rafa Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten.

Elsewhere, world number one Jannik Sinner showcased his talent by defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3). His win sets up an exciting final against Alcaraz, promising a thrilling climax to the tournament. Djokovic, at 38, appeared to face a younger version of himself as Sinner utilized his powerful forehands to move the veteran around the court.

Other significant sports updates include Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Corbin Burnes preparing for Tommy John surgery following an elbow injury. Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson indicated this could be his final U.S. Open, adding another layer of intrigue to the competition. In coaching news, the New York Knicks are interested in interviewing Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, following the firing of Tom Thibodeau.

