Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Gears Up For Intense European Tour

The Indian junior women's hockey team will play five matches in Europe against Belgium, Australia, and the Netherlands as part of preparations for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup. Following a promising performance in Argentina, the team aims to gain valuable experience and momentum for the upcoming world stage competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 12:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian junior women's hockey team is embarking on a challenging five-match series in Europe as part of its preparations for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup scheduled in Santiago, Chile. From June 8 to 17, the team will face Belgium, Australia, and the Netherlands in key away matches.

Building upon a commendable run at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, the team began its European tour directly after. The matches, initially against Belgium, are set at the Hockey Center of Excellence in Antwerp. Following this, the team will take on Australia in Kontich, before concluding its tour against the Netherlands in Utrecht.

Having shown resilience in Argentina with notable performances against various strong teams, the team hopes the challenging European fixtures will hone their skills further. According to head coach Tushar Khandker, this tour is an opportunity to test the players' tactical acuity and consistency, crucial for the World Cup preparations.

