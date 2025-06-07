Left Menu

Revolutionizing Sports Marketing: A New Educational Frontier

Sportzprix collaborates with UAX Rafa Nadal University School to launch a digital sports marketing master's degree for Indian professionals. The nine-month online program aims to fill knowledge gaps in India's sports industry with local insights, reflecting the transformative power of combining sport with education.

Sportzprix, India's leading grassroots sports education platform, announced a collaboration with UAX Rafa Nadal University School in Spain to offer a digital sports marketing master's degree. This program targets Indian graduates, working professionals, and sports entrepreneurs.

The nine-month course, developed by UAX Rafa Nadal University School, combines global expertise with local insights, featuring an India-specific module co-created by Sportzprix. This initiative aims to address a knowledge gap in the fast-evolving Indian sports industry.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal emphasized the transformative power of fusing sports with education, while Sportzprix CEO Prasad Mangipudi highlighted India's potential sports revolution with upcoming major events, enhancing the significance of marketing professionals in this arena.

