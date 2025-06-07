Marc Marquez Shatters Aragon Lap Record in Electrifying Display

In a thrilling performance at the Aragon Grand Prix on Saturday, Ducati's Marc Marquez broke the lap record, securing his 99th career pole position and fifth of the season. The Spanish rider outpaced championship rivals, including his brother Alex from Gresini Racing and Franco Morbidelli from VR46 Racing.

Marquez delivered a stunning lap of one minute and 45.704 seconds, with his red Ducati sliding around the MotorLand circuit curves. Initially, he set the pace going under a minute and 46 seconds, but faced challenges from Alex and Morbidelli before reclaiming the top spot.

Marc described the lap as not the smoothest of his career, yet essential for positioning him as the favorite for a record-extending seventh MotoGP victory at Aragon. As the race day approached, teammates and competitors, including Francesco Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta, and Brad Binder, eyed the second row challenge on a tense Sunday.