Left Menu

Lambourn's Roaring Derby Triumph: Aidan O'Brien Sets Record

Lambourn triumphed in the 246th Epsom Derby, giving trainer Aidan O'Brien a record 11th win. Under jockey Wayne Lordan, Lambourn outpaced Lazy Griff, marking an Oaks-Derby double for O'Brien. Despite not being the favored choice, Lambourn secured victory while favorites struggled to make an impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:33 IST
Lambourn's Roaring Derby Triumph: Aidan O'Brien Sets Record
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lambourn surged to victory in the 246th running of the Epsom Derby, marking a record-breaking 11th triumph for legendary trainer Aidan O'Brien. The event unfolded on Saturday, offering a spectacular display of thoroughbred racing.

Despite entering with odds of 13-2, Lambourn, under jockey Wayne Lordan, set a blistering pace to outmaneuver Charlie Johnston's Lazy Griff, who finished in second place. This victory added to O'Brien's impressive Oaks-Derby double, following Minnie Hauk's win in the fillies' Classic.

Lambourn, who previously clinched the Chester Vase title, was not the most anticipated winner, as favorite contenders Delacroix and The Lion In Winter fell short. Tennessee Stud, running at 28-1 odds, gamely secured third place.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025