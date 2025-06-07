Lambourn's Roaring Derby Triumph: Aidan O'Brien Sets Record

Lambourn surged to victory in the 246th running of the Epsom Derby, marking a record-breaking 11th triumph for legendary trainer Aidan O'Brien. The event unfolded on Saturday, offering a spectacular display of thoroughbred racing.

Despite entering with odds of 13-2, Lambourn, under jockey Wayne Lordan, set a blistering pace to outmaneuver Charlie Johnston's Lazy Griff, who finished in second place. This victory added to O'Brien's impressive Oaks-Derby double, following Minnie Hauk's win in the fillies' Classic.

Lambourn, who previously clinched the Chester Vase title, was not the most anticipated winner, as favorite contenders Delacroix and The Lion In Winter fell short. Tennessee Stud, running at 28-1 odds, gamely secured third place.