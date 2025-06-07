Lambourn's Roaring Derby Triumph: Aidan O'Brien Sets Record
Lambourn triumphed in the 246th Epsom Derby, giving trainer Aidan O'Brien a record 11th win. Under jockey Wayne Lordan, Lambourn outpaced Lazy Griff, marking an Oaks-Derby double for O'Brien. Despite not being the favored choice, Lambourn secured victory while favorites struggled to make an impact.
Lambourn surged to victory in the 246th running of the Epsom Derby, marking a record-breaking 11th triumph for legendary trainer Aidan O'Brien. The event unfolded on Saturday, offering a spectacular display of thoroughbred racing.
Despite entering with odds of 13-2, Lambourn, under jockey Wayne Lordan, set a blistering pace to outmaneuver Charlie Johnston's Lazy Griff, who finished in second place. This victory added to O'Brien's impressive Oaks-Derby double, following Minnie Hauk's win in the fillies' Classic.
Lambourn, who previously clinched the Chester Vase title, was not the most anticipated winner, as favorite contenders Delacroix and The Lion In Winter fell short. Tennessee Stud, running at 28-1 odds, gamely secured third place.