Lambourn Gallops to Glory: Aidan O'Brien's 11th Derby Triumph

The 246th Epsom Derby saw Lambourn, trained by Aidan O'Brien, charge to victory, marking O'Brien's record-extending 11th win in the prestigious race.

Lambourn, who entered with 13-2 odds, broke away decisively under jockey Wayne Lordan's direction, securing a dominant win and leaving favorite contenders unable to challenge.

The race strategy focused on a strong early gallop, leading to success for O'Brien, while Wayne Lordan celebrated his inaugural win in a British Classic.

