Lambourn Gallops to Glory: Aidan O'Brien's 11th Derby Triumph

Lambourn, trained by Aidan O'Brien, won the 2023 Epsom Derby, setting a rapid pace under jockey Wayne Lordan. Although not initially favored, Lambourn remained unchallenged, leading to O'Brien's 11th Derby victory. The success also marked Lordan's first British Classic win, following a strategic race execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:34 IST
The 246th Epsom Derby saw Lambourn, trained by Aidan O'Brien, charge to victory, marking O'Brien's record-extending 11th win in the prestigious race.

Lambourn, who entered with 13-2 odds, broke away decisively under jockey Wayne Lordan's direction, securing a dominant win and leaving favorite contenders unable to challenge.

The race strategy focused on a strong early gallop, leading to success for O'Brien, while Wayne Lordan celebrated his inaugural win in a British Classic.

