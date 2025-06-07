Coco Gauff Triumphs at French Open Against All Odds

In a stunning upset at the French Open final, Coco Gauff defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka, surprising even herself with this monumental achievement. The match, held at court Philippe Chatrier, saw the young American displaying resilience and strategic play.

Gauff, at just 21 years old and already claiming her second Grand Slam title, was visibly emotional at the victory. She credited her success, in part, to Sabalenka's 70 unforced errors and expressed her admiration for the Belarusian player, demonstrating sportsmanship in victory.

Overwhelmed by the support from the French crowd, Gauff expressed gratitude in her post-match address, reflecting on the warmth and encouragement that fueled her victory. Her win is a testament to her growing prowess on the tennis circuit.

