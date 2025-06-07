Aryna Sabalenka's Mykonos Escape After Roland Garros Heartbreak

Aryna Sabalenka, the world's top-ranked Belarusian tennis player, is heading to Mykonos to recover from her harrowing Roland Garros final experience, which she described as her worst career performance. Sabalenka committed an astonishing 70 unforced errors, resulting in a loss to American Coco Gauff.

In her post-match press conference, Sabalenka conveyed her raw disappointment, stating that her performance felt like a cruel joke. Despite leading 4-1 in the first set, her game quickly deteriorated, highlighted by six double faults, tipping the match in Gauff's favor.

The emotional Sabalenka expressed regret towards her team and vowed to return stronger. She plans to take a hiatus from tennis and regroup on the Greek island with tequila and gummy bears as she attempts to forget the tumultuous match.

