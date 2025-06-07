Kane's Goal Secures England's Victory in Uneventful Andorra Clash
England's World Cup campaign continues with a 1-0 win against Andorra, secured by Harry Kane's goal. Despite dominating possession, England struggled to impress, with Noni Madueke standing out. The win positions England at the top of Group K, maintaining their perfect record in the qualifiers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 07-06-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 23:28 IST
- Country:
- Spain
England's football team managed to maintain their perfect start in the World Cup qualification campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Andorra. Captain Harry Kane's decisive second-half goal proved enough to clinch the win on Saturday.
Played on a warm afternoon in Barcelona, the match saw England dominate possession yet lack the expected finesse. Chelsea's Noni Madueke was one of the few players to shine in an otherwise unremarkable game.
Despite the challenges, England secured the win and currently sit comfortably at the top of Group K with three wins out of three, reinforcing their campaign aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Harry Kane
- World Cup
- Andorra
- win
- Noni Madueke
- football
- premier league
- Group K
- qualification
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Who will win the 2025 Cannes Film Festival's top prize?
Indian Football's Road Ahead: Aiming for Victory Beyond Clean Sheets
Omar Abdullah Advocates Twin Strategies to Revive Kashmir's Tourism Amidst Cross-Border Tensions
British Indian Twins Join Elite Mensa Club
Adriyan Karmakar Shines in ISSF Junior World Cup with Twin Medals