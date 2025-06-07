Left Menu

Kane's Goal Secures England's Victory in Uneventful Andorra Clash

England's World Cup campaign continues with a 1-0 win against Andorra, secured by Harry Kane's goal. Despite dominating possession, England struggled to impress, with Noni Madueke standing out. The win positions England at the top of Group K, maintaining their perfect record in the qualifiers.

England's football team managed to maintain their perfect start in the World Cup qualification campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Andorra. Captain Harry Kane's decisive second-half goal proved enough to clinch the win on Saturday.

Played on a warm afternoon in Barcelona, the match saw England dominate possession yet lack the expected finesse. Chelsea's Noni Madueke was one of the few players to shine in an otherwise unremarkable game.

Despite the challenges, England secured the win and currently sit comfortably at the top of Group K with three wins out of three, reinforcing their campaign aspirations.

