Thrilling Clashes and Commanding Wins: Day 2 at the 72nd Men's Kabaddi Nationals

The second day of the 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship in Vadodara saw a mix of nail-biting encounters and dominant victories. Key matches included Andhra Pradesh's narrow win over Telangana and Uttar Pradesh's massive victory against Manipur, as teams battled for knockout stage qualification.

Kabaddi players in action (Photo: Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day two of the 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship in Vadodara showcased intense competition as teams grappled for a spot in the knockout stages. The Sama Indoor Complex saw Andhra Pradesh narrowly emerge victorious against Telangana, 47-45, in a gripping two-point decision, highlighted by Pottla Gopi Chand's 17-point tally.

Haryana delivered a decisive win over Telangana, ending 49-18, spearheaded by Neeraj Narwal's 11 points. In Pool B, Madhya Pradesh edged past Goa 35-34, with Bhavani Rajput leading the charge. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu won against Vidarbha 40-21, with notable performances from Sathish Kannan and Deepak S anchoring the defence.

Pools C and D witnessed Himachal Pradesh outplaying Gujarat 51-34, while Uttar Pradesh dominated Manipur 70-33, driven by Uday Dabas' 25-point feat. Kerala secured a win over Chhattisgarh 45-30, with Nandhu T shining. Delhi triumphed over Tripura 64-42, further enhancing their knockout prospects with robust defensive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

