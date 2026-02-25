Thrilling Clashes and Commanding Wins: Day 2 at the 72nd Men's Kabaddi Nationals

Day two of the 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship in Vadodara showcased intense competition as teams grappled for a spot in the knockout stages. The Sama Indoor Complex saw Andhra Pradesh narrowly emerge victorious against Telangana, 47-45, in a gripping two-point decision, highlighted by Pottla Gopi Chand's 17-point tally.

Haryana delivered a decisive win over Telangana, ending 49-18, spearheaded by Neeraj Narwal's 11 points. In Pool B, Madhya Pradesh edged past Goa 35-34, with Bhavani Rajput leading the charge. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu won against Vidarbha 40-21, with notable performances from Sathish Kannan and Deepak S anchoring the defence.

Pools C and D witnessed Himachal Pradesh outplaying Gujarat 51-34, while Uttar Pradesh dominated Manipur 70-33, driven by Uday Dabas' 25-point feat. Kerala secured a win over Chhattisgarh 45-30, with Nandhu T shining. Delhi triumphed over Tripura 64-42, further enhancing their knockout prospects with robust defensive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)