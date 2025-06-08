Coco Gauff Triumphs as Sabalenka Reflects on Heartbreaking Defeat

In a dramatic showdown at Roland-Garros, Coco Gauff emerged victorious, leaving Aryna Sabalenka to grapple with disappointment and frustration on the opposite side of the court. The match concluded with Sabalenka reflecting on a performance marred by numerous errors, ultimately leading to her defeat.

The top-ranked Sabalenka initially dazzled, winning the first set with her high-risk strategy. However, as Gauff found her rhythm, Sabalenka's unforced errors multiplied, resulting in a loss with scores of 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4. Reflecting on her performance, Sabalenka admitted, "Honestly guys, this one hurts so much."

Adding to her frustrations, Sabalenka noted the challenging weather conditions that impacted play on the court. This loss marks her second major final defeat to Gauff, sparking her determination to reassess her strategy against the American tennis star in future encounters.