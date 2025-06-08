Left Menu

Manassero and Fox Share Lead in Thrilling RBC Canadian Open Showdown

Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox shot 6-under 64 to lead the RBC Canadian Open. Manassero overcame a bogey on the 17th with a birdie on the 18th. Fox, fresh from a recent win, also birdied the last hole. Several players, including Canadian Nick Taylor, are close behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caledon | Updated: 08-06-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 09:31 IST
Manassero and Fox Share Lead in Thrilling RBC Canadian Open Showdown
  • Country:
  • Canada

Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox emerged as the frontrunners after shooting a remarkable 6-under 64 each at the RBC Canadian Open, positioning themselves beautifully ahead of the U.S. Open at Oakmont.

Manassero, undeterred by a three-putt bogey on the 17th, finished strong with a birdie on the 18th. His precise 80-yard third shot landing just 2 feet from the hole brought him to 14-under 196 on the course.

Fox, capitalizing on his fine form, birdied the 18th, leveraging his driving skills to deliver a near-flawless round. Close contenders include Lee Hodges, Kevin Yu, and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, all within striking distance.

TRENDING

1
Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

 India
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025