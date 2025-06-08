Manassero and Fox Share Lead in Thrilling RBC Canadian Open Showdown

Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox emerged as the frontrunners after shooting a remarkable 6-under 64 each at the RBC Canadian Open, positioning themselves beautifully ahead of the U.S. Open at Oakmont.

Manassero, undeterred by a three-putt bogey on the 17th, finished strong with a birdie on the 18th. His precise 80-yard third shot landing just 2 feet from the hole brought him to 14-under 196 on the course.

Fox, capitalizing on his fine form, birdied the 18th, leveraging his driving skills to deliver a near-flawless round. Close contenders include Lee Hodges, Kevin Yu, and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, all within striking distance.