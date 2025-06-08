Ilhee Lee Takes Lead Amid Rain Delays at ShopRite LPGA Classic
Ilhee Lee emerged as a leader at the ShopRite LPGA Classic with a 3-under 68, overcoming inclement weather conditions. With an 11-under 131 total, Lee leads by one stroke into the final round. Notable performances came from contenders Szokol, Kupcho, Furue, and Thitikul, making for an exciting finale.
Ilhee Lee fired a stunning 3-under 68 amid rain delay chaos at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, securing a narrow lead heading into the final round. The competition, cut short by adverse weather, saw Lee rebounding from a double bogey with a late birdie.
Lee, showcasing remarkable tenacity, boasts an 11-under 131 total at Seaview's Bay Course. Sharing first-round honors with Elizabeth Szokol, Lee's strategic play amid challenging conditions emphasized her focus on enjoyment.
Prominent figures vying closely include Szokol, Jennifer Kupcho, Mao Saigo, and Ayaka Furue. Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda also delivered solid rounds, while past champions Stark and Strom exited early.
