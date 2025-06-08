Left Menu

Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Triumphs in Europe Tour Opener

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team began their European tour with a tight 3-2 victory over Belgium. The match served as crucial preparation for the 2025 World Cup, highlighting India's competitive edge and adaptability in international scenarios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:02 IST
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Triumphs in Europe Tour Opener
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team kicked off their European tour with a thrilling victory over Belgium, securing a 3-2 win on Sunday at the Hockey Center of Excellence in Antwerp, as announced by Hockey India.

In a match brimming with competitiveness, India struck first when Geeta Yadav scored in the 11th minute. However, Belgium fought back, with Marie Goenns equalizing in the 25th minute, followed by a lead-taking goal by Louise van Hecke in the 34th minute.

Determined to reclaim their advantage, India responded with Sonam leveling the scores at 40 minutes. The visitors maintained pressure and capitalized on a Penalty Corner converted by Lalthantluangi in the 45th minute, securing their victory. The team is set to face Belgium again on June 10, before concluding their tour with matches against Australia and the Netherlands.

The European tour stands as crucial groundwork for the Indian side, aimed at refining their skills ahead of the 2025 FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025