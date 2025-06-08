Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Triumphs in Europe Tour Opener

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team kicked off their European tour with a thrilling victory over Belgium, securing a 3-2 win on Sunday at the Hockey Center of Excellence in Antwerp, as announced by Hockey India.

In a match brimming with competitiveness, India struck first when Geeta Yadav scored in the 11th minute. However, Belgium fought back, with Marie Goenns equalizing in the 25th minute, followed by a lead-taking goal by Louise van Hecke in the 34th minute.

Determined to reclaim their advantage, India responded with Sonam leveling the scores at 40 minutes. The visitors maintained pressure and capitalized on a Penalty Corner converted by Lalthantluangi in the 45th minute, securing their victory. The team is set to face Belgium again on June 10, before concluding their tour with matches against Australia and the Netherlands.

The European tour stands as crucial groundwork for the Indian side, aimed at refining their skills ahead of the 2025 FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.

(With inputs from agencies.)