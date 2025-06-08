South Africa Ready for Historic WTC Final Clash Against Australia
Aiden Markram expresses confidence for South Africa as they prepare to face Australia at Lord's in the World Test Championship final. Despite limited preparation, the team is focused on starting strong and making the most of each session. South Africa is eager for success following previous tournament near-misses.
South African cricket opener Aiden Markram insists that his team is poised and ready to tackle Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, despite their limited preparation. South Africa hasn't played a test since January, when they secured their WTC final spot by defeating Pakistan.
Last week's extensive warm-up plans were washed out by rain, but the team remains unfazed. "We understand the importance of starting well," Markram stated, indicating the team's focus on hitting the ground running when the final begins on Wednesday.
Though South Africa has played fewer test matches than their opponents, Markram believes the excitement of the opportunity outweighs any past disappointments in limited-overs tournaments. Learning from prior experiences, South Africa is determined to capitalize on this chance to make history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
