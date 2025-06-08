Left Menu

Mbappé Shines in France's Nations League Bronze Win

Kylian Mbappé led France to a Nations League third-place victory against Germany, with a 2-0 scoreline in Stuttgart. Mbappé scored one and assisted another, overcoming Germany's dominant first half. Despite France's coach Didier Deschamps expressing little excitement for the match, the French team secured the consolation prize.

Munich | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:21 IST
Kylian Mbappé spearheaded France's victory over Germany to clinch third place in the Nations League, ending with a score of 2-0. Despite Germany's early dominance, Mbappé's goal and assist were pivotal in securing the win.

France's coach Didier Deschamps showed little enthusiasm for the match, indicating a perception of minimal stakes. The stadium in Stuttgart highlighted the contrasting motivations, as France capitalized on their key opportunities.

Without injured star Ousmane Dembélé, France made the most of their moments. Germany's Deniz Undav had an equalizer disallowed, reflecting a challenging game despite the home advantage. While France celebrated their bronze finish, Spain and Portugal prepared for the final clash in Munich.

