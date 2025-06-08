Left Menu

Kayla Harrison: From Olympic Gold to UFC Glory

Kayla Harrison has transitioned from Olympic judo champion to a dominant force in MMA. After claiming the 135-pound UFC championship, she challenges former training partner Amanda Nunes. Beyond the ring, Harrison openly shares her journey through past abuse and advocates for victims, using her story to inspire and support others.

Updated: 08-06-2025 21:29 IST
Kayla Harrison is making waves in the MMA world after successfully transitioning from her judo career, where she secured Olympic gold medals, to claiming the 135-pound UFC championship. Her recent victory at UFC 316, in front of a star-studded audience, highlighted her prowess as she delivered a second-round submission win over Julianna Peña.

Harrison's call-out to Amanda Nunes, a former champion and Hall of Fame inductee, sets the stage for an electrifying future showdown. Despite her achievements, Harrison remains grounded, publicly discussing her struggle with past abuse and using her platform to advocate for other victims.

Beyond the spotlight, Harrison juggles her roles as a single mother and caretaker of her adopted niece and nephew. With her strong faith underpinning her journey, Harrison's story is one of resilience and determination, as she aims to pave the way for others to overcome adversity and achieve their dreams.

