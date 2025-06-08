Kayla Harrison: From Olympic Gold to UFC Glory

Kayla Harrison is making waves in the MMA world after successfully transitioning from her judo career, where she secured Olympic gold medals, to claiming the 135-pound UFC championship. Her recent victory at UFC 316, in front of a star-studded audience, highlighted her prowess as she delivered a second-round submission win over Julianna Peña.

Harrison's call-out to Amanda Nunes, a former champion and Hall of Fame inductee, sets the stage for an electrifying future showdown. Despite her achievements, Harrison remains grounded, publicly discussing her struggle with past abuse and using her platform to advocate for other victims.

Beyond the spotlight, Harrison juggles her roles as a single mother and caretaker of her adopted niece and nephew. With her strong faith underpinning her journey, Harrison's story is one of resilience and determination, as she aims to pave the way for others to overcome adversity and achieve their dreams.