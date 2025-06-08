Left Menu

Mbappe's Milestone and Nations League Decider: A Football Spectacle Unfolds

Kylian Mbappe scored his 50th goal for France as they clinched third place in the UEFA Nations League with a 2-0 win over Germany. Meanwhile, Spain and Portugal prepare to battle it out in Munich for a historic title, with superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal set to clash.

Updated: 08-06-2025 23:45 IST
  • Germany

In a thrilling UEFA Nations League encounter, Kylian Mbappe showcased his exceptional skills, netting his 50th international goal for France, contributing significantly to their 2-0 triumph over Germany in Stuttgart. The victory secured France a third-place finish in the tournament, providing a semblance of redemption after their intense semi-final loss to Spain.

While Germany had their chances, notably through Florian Wirtz whose effort found the woodwork, it was Mbappe who capitalized just before the interval, breaking the deadlock. Mbappe, now just one goal shy of equalling Thierry Henry's national record, also assisted Michael Olise to confirm the win.

Elsewhere, anticipation builds as Spain and Portugal prepare for the Nations League final in Munich. The match features Cristiano Ronaldo and rising star Lamine Yamal, with both nations eyeing a second title in the competition's history. Portugal triumphed in 2019, while Spain claimed victory in the 2023 edition.

