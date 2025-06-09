Left Menu

Alcaraz's Epic Comeback: French Open Glory

Carlos Alcaraz made a stunning comeback from two sets down, saving three match points to defeat Jannik Sinner and retain his French Open title. In what was the longest-ever French Open final, Alcaraz showcased his resilience and won his fifth Grand Slam tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz delivered an incredible performance, rallying from two sets down and saving three match points to triumph over Jannik Sinner. This victory allowed Alcaraz to secure his French Open title for the second consecutive year.

This remarkable win marked Alcaraz's fifth Grand Slam victory, an impressive feat considering this achievement came over as many finals appearances. His tenacity and skill were on full display in this historic match.

Sinner, despite his valiant effort, experienced his first Grand Slam final loss. The match itself became the longest-ever final in French Open history, further cementing its place in tennis lore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

