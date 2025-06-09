Left Menu

Remembering Stu Wilson: All Blacks Legend and Rugby Ambassador

Stu Wilson, former All Blacks captain and renowned wing, passed away at 70. Known for leading the All Blacks in 1983, he scored 19 test tries. Beyond playing, Wilson's legacy as a commentator and rugby advocate left an indelible impact on New Zealand's rugby landscape, particularly in Wellington.

Updated: 09-06-2025 09:20 IST
Stu Wilson, an iconic figure in New Zealand rugby, passed away at the age of 70, announced New Zealand Rugby. Wilson, who debuted in 1976, was celebrated for his role as the first wing to captain the All Blacks during their 1983 tour of Scotland and England.

Wilson's remarkable skills on the field were evident as he played a vital role in the All Blacks' 4-0 series sweep against the British and Irish Lions, scoring a hat-trick in the decisive fourth test. Friends and former teammates remember him fondly, with Murray Mexted lauding his effortless play and affable demeanor, earning him the nickname 'Super Stu.'

After his playing days, Wilson continued to shape the rugby world as a commentator, bringing his insights and passion to the game. The Wellington Rugby Football Union praised his immeasurable contributions, describing him as more than a world-class player, but a true ambassador for rugby in New Zealand and Wellington.

