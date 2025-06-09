Remembering Uriah Rennie: A Trailblazer in Premier League Refereeing

Uriah Rennie, known for his significant contributions as the first Black referee in the Premier League, has died at the age of 65. His pioneering role in football officiating included overseeing more than 300 top-tier matches.

In a statement, the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Football Association expressed its profound sorrow over Rennie's passing, highlighting his historic achievements and lasting impact on the football community. Uriah Rennie's career began with his first appointment in 1997 and spanned over a decade, during which he continuously challenged stereotypes and inspired many.

Born in Jamaica but raised in Sheffield, Rennie's path was one marked by resilience and determination. Despite facing health battles later in life, including a debilitating neurological condition, his legacy as a trailblazer in refereeing remains unwavering, inspiring new generations of officials in the sport.

