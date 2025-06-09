Left Menu

Sai Sudharsan: The Rising Star in India's Cricketing Horizon

Sai Sudharsan's stellar performance in IPL 18 positions him as a future three-format player for India alongside Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Robin Uthappa lauds his growth, highlighting his consistent run-making, T20 adaptability, and remarkable domestic feats, positioning him as a pivotal asset in upcoming international matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:04 IST
Sai Sudharsan (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Robin Uthappa, former cricketer, has praised Sai Sudharsan's exceptional performance in the Indian Premier League's 18th season, suggesting he is a future asset for India in all cricket formats. Sudharsan's impressive showing at the top order was crucial to Gujarat Titans' journey to the Eliminator stage.

The 23-year-old player retired after a key match against the Mumbai Indians in 2023 but not before exhibiting outstanding skill and adaptability. Despite his departure, Sudharsan expanded his playing strategies, significantly improving his strike rate from 130 to 170, as he added more shots to his repertoire, revealing a marked evolution in his playing style.

Sudharsan finished the IPL as the highest run-scorer, leaving stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma behind. His accolades include the Orange Cap and the Emerging Player of the Season title, following a remarkable campaign in both the IPL and Ranji Trophy, building a case for his selection in India's squad for the upcoming Test series in England. Uthappa sees Sudharsan as a dynamic addition to India's talent pool, alongside emerging talents like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

