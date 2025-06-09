Left Menu

Mary Tucker Eyes Shooting League of India as Global Opportunity

Mary Tucker, a Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, believes the Shooting League of India presents a valuable chance to advance shooting sports locally and internationally. Emphasizing team competitions, Tucker finds this league beneficial for developing her skills and attracting global interest. The league will run from November 20 to December 2.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:04 IST
Mary Tucker, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, views the Shooting League of India as a significant opportunity to elevate shooting sports both within India and globally.

The 23-year-old, who secured silver in the mixed 10m air rifle team event at Tokyo 2020, has previously competed in NCAA and the German Bundesliga. She appreciates the team tournament format, stating, 'It's a huge opportunity to develop shooting sports.'

Scheduled from November 20 to December 2, the league will feature mixed team events. Tucker sees it as a platform to grow fan interest and hone her skills by competing alongside high-level athletes.

