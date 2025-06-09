Chelsea Secures New Talent: Mamadou Sarr Joins on Eight-Year Deal

Chelsea FC has bolstered their defensive lineup by signing French talent Mamadou Sarr from Ligue 1's Strasbourg. The 19-year-old joins the Premier League club on an eight-year contract, according to a statement from Chelsea released on Monday.

Although financial specifics of the deal have not been disclosed, British media outlets report that the transfer is valued around 14 million euros. Sarr has previously made 28 appearances for Strasbourg, having transferred from Olympique Lyonnais in August. He has also played at the Under-19 level for France, making him a promising addition to Chelsea's squad.

This acquisition comes as Chelsea and Strasbourg both operate under the same ownership umbrella, led by Todd Boehly's BlueCo consortium, which took control of the French club in 2023. Chelsea is gearing up for their Club World Cup campaign, set to kick off against Club Leon on June 16.