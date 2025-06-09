Left Menu

Chelsea Secures New Talent: Mamadou Sarr Joins on Eight-Year Deal

Chelsea has signed 19-year-old French defender Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg on an eight-year deal. While the transfer fee remains undisclosed, reports suggest the deal is valued at around 14 million euros. Sarr is the son of former Senegal international Pape Sarr and has played for France's Under-19 team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:13 IST
Chelsea Secures New Talent: Mamadou Sarr Joins on Eight-Year Deal

Chelsea FC has bolstered their defensive lineup by signing French talent Mamadou Sarr from Ligue 1's Strasbourg. The 19-year-old joins the Premier League club on an eight-year contract, according to a statement from Chelsea released on Monday.

Although financial specifics of the deal have not been disclosed, British media outlets report that the transfer is valued around 14 million euros. Sarr has previously made 28 appearances for Strasbourg, having transferred from Olympique Lyonnais in August. He has also played at the Under-19 level for France, making him a promising addition to Chelsea's squad.

This acquisition comes as Chelsea and Strasbourg both operate under the same ownership umbrella, led by Todd Boehly's BlueCo consortium, which took control of the French club in 2023. Chelsea is gearing up for their Club World Cup campaign, set to kick off against Club Leon on June 16.

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025