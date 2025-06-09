Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer: Embracing Leadership on Cricket's Grand Stage

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer thrives in leadership roles, evidenced by leading Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL victory and Punjab Kings to the finals. Despite missing a Test spot against England, Iyer values captaincy for its maturity and responsibility, finding motivation in high-pressure situations and the support of familiar teammates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:28 IST
Shreyas Iyer: Embracing Leadership on Cricket's Grand Stage
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

Star Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has demonstrated his leadership prowess, notably guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to a third IPL title and recently taking Punjab Kings to the finals. Despite his achievements, Iyer missed out on a spot in the Test series against England.

Iyer spoke about the pressures and rewards of captaincy, stating, "It brings in a lot of maturity and responsibility," after leading Sobo Mumbai Falcons to the semifinals in the T20 Mumbai League. He attributes his motivation to the energy of the crowd and familiar faces in the tournament.

The T20 Mumbai League serves as a pivotal platform for nurturing young talents in Mumbai, a fact Iyer appreciates as he continues to contribute both on and off the field. His team, the Sobo Mumbai Falcons, is set to face Namo Bandra Blasters in the semifinals.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025