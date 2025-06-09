Left Menu

Alcaraz and Sinner Redefine Tennis at Epic French Open Final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner thrilled at the French Open final, delivering the longest match in Paris with Alcaraz winning after saving three match points. The epic showdown has been hailed by former champions as surpassing the sport's golden era, setting new benchmarks for skill and athleticism.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner electrified the French Open final on Sunday, producing a match that captivated former champions who believe it outshone tennis's golden age. The Spaniard Alcaraz, at just 22, overcame three match points to defeat Sinner, clinching victory in an epic clash lasting five hours and 29 minutes—the longest final in Roland Garros history.

Former champions, including Mats Wilander and John McEnroe, expressed their awe at the high standard of play. "The level at the end was absolutely ridiculous," remarked Wilander, highlighting the unprecedented intensity and skill displayed by the two athletes who are heralded to rival the legendary trio of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic. The match was characterized by an unrelenting quality that saw 123 winners struck between Alcaraz and Sinner.

Despite falling just short of victory, Sinner delivered a performance that signals a thrilling new rivalry. As both players continue to dominate the Grand Slam titles, the former Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi warned that Alcaraz could pose a formidable challenge at Wimbledon, citing his remarkable versatility across different surfaces.

