In a thrilling Nations League final in Munich, Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the trophy as Spain's team looked on in disappointment, having lost to Portugal in a penalty shootout. Despite the setback, there were no calls for drastic changes within the team.

Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente gathered his players to emphasize the pride he feels in their efforts and to remind them that the focus should now shift to the World Cup. Spain, the European champion, is experiencing one of its most successful periods in international soccer.

Spain's squad is packed with young talent like Lamine Yamal and Pedri, ensuring a promising future. With Spain's next match scheduled in Bulgaria, de la Fuente remains hopeful and committed to nurturing his team's growth as they aim for future glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)