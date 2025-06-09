Left Menu

Spain's Spirit Remains Unbroken: Eyes Set on World Cup

Despite losing to Portugal in a penalty shootout at the Nations League final, Spain's national soccer team remains optimistic. Coach Luis de la Fuente emphasized pride and focus as Spain prepares for the upcoming World Cup. Spain is enjoying a golden era in soccer, with hopes pinned on young talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:00 IST
Spain's Spirit Remains Unbroken: Eyes Set on World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a thrilling Nations League final in Munich, Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the trophy as Spain's team looked on in disappointment, having lost to Portugal in a penalty shootout. Despite the setback, there were no calls for drastic changes within the team.

Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente gathered his players to emphasize the pride he feels in their efforts and to remind them that the focus should now shift to the World Cup. Spain, the European champion, is experiencing one of its most successful periods in international soccer.

Spain's squad is packed with young talent like Lamine Yamal and Pedri, ensuring a promising future. With Spain's next match scheduled in Bulgaria, de la Fuente remains hopeful and committed to nurturing his team's growth as they aim for future glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025