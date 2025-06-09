Left Menu

Matthew Hayden Inducted into ICC Hall of Fame: Celebrating a Stellar Career

Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden, known for his aggressive play and exceptional batting, has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Achieving over 15,000 international runs and two World Cup victories, Hayden's career remains influential and exemplary for new generations of cricketers.

In a monumental accolade, legendary Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. With a career that boasts over 15,000 international runs and two Men's Cricket World Cup wins, Hayden's contribution to the sport is undeniable.

Hayden's impressive stats include 15,066 runs across 273 matches in all formats, averaging 47.67 with a strike rate of 67.46. Known for his aggressive gameplay, he recorded 40 centuries and 69 fifties. Uniquely, Hayden amassed over 1,000 Test runs in five consecutive years, a testament to his consistent excellence.

Spanning 16 years, Hayden's career was marked by versatility across formats. Speaking on his induction, Hayden expressed honor and gratitude, recognizing the legacy of cricket icons within the Hall of Fame. Hayden's impact was further highlighted by his memorable 2001 season, surpassing records and setting new standards in Australian cricket.

