Left Menu

India's Brave Fight Falls Short Against Netherlands in Hockey Thriller

The Indian Men's Hockey Team faced a narrow 2-3 loss to the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25. Goals from Abhishek and Jugraj Singh weren't enough to eclipse the Netherlands' scoring, highlighting a compelling match at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:38 IST
India's Brave Fight Falls Short Against Netherlands in Hockey Thriller
India vs Netherland (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Indian Men's Hockey Team narrowly lost 2-3 to the Netherlands in a captivating encounter in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25, held at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. Abhishek and Jugraj Singh scored for India, while goals from Thijs van Dam, Tjep Hoedemakers, and Jip Janssen secured the victory for the hosts.

India began robustly, aiming to dominate possession with precise passing, but the Netherlands countered effectively, creating multiple chances. Despite India's initial lead from a goal by Abhishek, his 100th international outing, the Netherlands quickly equalized and later took the advantage, ending the first half level.

In the third quarter, the Netherlands intensified their efforts, with Tjep Hoedemakers' goal giving them the lead. India, attempting a comeback, managed to equalize through Jugraj Singh's penalty corner conversion. However, a late penalty corner goal by Jip Janssen sealed a 3-2 win for the Netherlands. Despite the result, Abhishek's milestone and the team's resilience highlighted their performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025