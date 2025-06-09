India's Brave Fight Falls Short Against Netherlands in Hockey Thriller

The Indian Men's Hockey Team narrowly lost 2-3 to the Netherlands in a captivating encounter in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25, held at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. Abhishek and Jugraj Singh scored for India, while goals from Thijs van Dam, Tjep Hoedemakers, and Jip Janssen secured the victory for the hosts.

India began robustly, aiming to dominate possession with precise passing, but the Netherlands countered effectively, creating multiple chances. Despite India's initial lead from a goal by Abhishek, his 100th international outing, the Netherlands quickly equalized and later took the advantage, ending the first half level.

In the third quarter, the Netherlands intensified their efforts, with Tjep Hoedemakers' goal giving them the lead. India, attempting a comeback, managed to equalize through Jugraj Singh's penalty corner conversion. However, a late penalty corner goal by Jip Janssen sealed a 3-2 win for the Netherlands. Despite the result, Abhishek's milestone and the team's resilience highlighted their performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)