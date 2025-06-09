Beatriz Haddad Maia Upsets Kvitova at Queen's Club: Shattering 52-Year Hiatus

Brazilian tennis star Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in a gripping encounter during the first round of the new WTA 500 event at Queen's Club, marking the return of elite women's tennis to the venue after a 52-year hiatus. Haddad Maia, despite losing the first set, showcased resilience and skill to clinch the match in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Kvitova, returning from a 17-month maternity break, started strong in front of a large crowd on a court named after British tennis icon Andy Murray. Her early dominance was eventually overshadowed by Haddad Maia's tenacity, securing a well-earned victory and setting up a clash with American third seed Emma Navarro.

In other matches, Britain's Sonay Kartal thrilled home fans with her three-set win over Australia's Daria Kasatkina, while German qualifier Tatjana Maria defeated Leylah Fernandez. The tournament continues with highlights including Britain's Emma Raducanu and reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in exciting line-ups.