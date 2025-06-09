Left Menu

Sana Mir and Sarah Taylor Shine Bright in ICC Hall of Fame Induction

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir and England's Sarah Taylor were inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in London. Mir is a top wicket-taker for Pakistan, while Taylor is a record-setting wicketkeeper-batter for England. Both have had illustrious careers and expressed joy at this prestigious recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:37 IST
Sana Mir and Sarah Taylor Shine Bright in ICC Hall of Fame Induction
Sarah Taylor (L) and Sana Mir (R). (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a glittering ceremony held in London on Monday, legendary cricketers Sana Mir of Pakistan and England's Sarah Taylor were honored with enshrinement in the ICC Hall of Fame. This prestigious recognition celebrates their extraordinary contributions to women's cricket.

Both stalwarts have had remarkable careers. Sana Mir, who boasts the highest number of wickets in ODIs among Pakistan women, led her team to numerous victories and marked a legacy with her all-round performance. Notably, she was the first Pakistani woman to claim 100 ODI wickets.

Sarah Taylor, renowned for her exceptional wicket-keeping skills, collected 6533 international runs throughout her 13-year career with England, consistently setting records. Upon receiving her induction into the Hall of Fame, Taylor expressed her profound pride and gratitude, highlighting the growing prominence of women's cricket on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025