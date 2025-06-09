Sana Mir and Sarah Taylor Shine Bright in ICC Hall of Fame Induction

In a glittering ceremony held in London on Monday, legendary cricketers Sana Mir of Pakistan and England's Sarah Taylor were honored with enshrinement in the ICC Hall of Fame. This prestigious recognition celebrates their extraordinary contributions to women's cricket.

Both stalwarts have had remarkable careers. Sana Mir, who boasts the highest number of wickets in ODIs among Pakistan women, led her team to numerous victories and marked a legacy with her all-round performance. Notably, she was the first Pakistani woman to claim 100 ODI wickets.

Sarah Taylor, renowned for her exceptional wicket-keeping skills, collected 6533 international runs throughout her 13-year career with England, consistently setting records. Upon receiving her induction into the Hall of Fame, Taylor expressed her profound pride and gratitude, highlighting the growing prominence of women's cricket on the global stage.