Arshdeep Singh Gears Up for England Tests: New Challenges Await India's Revamped Bowling Attack

Arshdeep Singh shares insights from India's preparation for the upcoming Test series in England. Revamped with new talents, the squad, including Arshdeep, faces the challenge of adapting to the Test format. The left-armer reminisces about his county cricket experience as he aims to make a mark alongside veterans.

Arshdeep Singh (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has provided a glimpse into India's strategic preparations ahead of their crucial five-Test series against England, starting at Headingley on June 20. The bowler has been a fresh addition to India's Test lineup, joining forces with teammates Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj in a reformed bowling unit under captain Shubman Gill.

During recent training sessions, Arshdeep engaged in competitive match-ups against Shubman Gill, the newly appointed Test captain, and young recruit Sai Sudharsan. Arshdeep expressed enthusiasm for these challenges and emphasized the need for bowlers to strategize effectively against their opponents. In a video shared by BCCI, Arshdeep noted the promising form of the new team members, including Sai's compact playing style.

The 26-year-old highlighted the importance of transitioning from white-ball cricket back to the demands of Test matches, focusing on adjusting his technique and rhythm for red-ball cricket. Arshdeep comes off a successful IPL 2023 season, followed by an impressive county stint with Kent, which bolstered his confidence. However, alongside India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep aims to contribute to the team's success by enhancing collective skills without overshadowing individual performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

