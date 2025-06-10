Left Menu

Australia Aims for Second Consecutive ICC World Test Championship Victory

Nathan Lyon considers winning the ICC World Test Championship for a second time crucial for Australia's cricket legacy. As part of Andrew McDonald’s squad, Lyon prepares to face South Africa in the 2023-25 cycle final, acknowledging their progress and understanding of English conditions from previous experiences.

London | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:21 IST
Star off-spinner Nathan Lyon believes that securing a victory in the ICC World Test Championship for the second consecutive time will be pivotal in cementing the Australian cricket team's legacy as one of the greatest. The team, managed by Andrew McDonald, is set to face South Africa at Lord's in the tournament's 2023-25 final cycle.

Having already claimed the title in 2023 with a commendable win over India, Australia now aims to build upon that success. Lyon insisted that acknowledging their achievements over recent years plays a crucial role in enhancing team morale and confidence.

Despite finishing second to South Africa in the league standings, Australia remains the only team unbeaten in a series during this cycle. This impressive record, coupled with the skills of experienced players like captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and others, positions Australia as a formidable opponent.

