Madrid Makes Formula One Debut: A New Era for F1 Calendar

Formula One introduces a new street circuit in Madrid for the 2024 season, replacing Italy's Imola. The updated calendar aims for geographical efficiency and sustainability, featuring 24 races, including new teams like Cadillac. The season starts in March in Melbourne and concludes in December in Abu Dhabi.

Updated: 10-06-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula One will see a significant shift next season with the introduction of Madrid's new street circuit, announced by F1 and the FIA. The Spanish city will host a race in September, marking its debut on the 24-round calendar as Italy's Imola is dropped.

The upcoming season is set to kick off with Australia's Grand Prix on March 8 in Melbourne, followed by China's Shanghai circuit. As the sport transitions into a fresh engine era, Cadillac joins as an 11th team. A noteworthy change sees the Canadian Grand Prix moved to May 24, now overlapping with the Indianapolis 500.

Other highlights of the reorganized calendar include the season finale in Abu Dhabi on December 6. The new schedule reflects Formula One's effort to enhance geographical flow and sustainability, featuring six back-to-back race weekends designed to improve freight efficiency.

