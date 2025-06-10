India Preps for England Tour with Strategic Pitch Adjustments

India's cricket team, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, is meticulously preparing for their upcoming Test series in England. The management has outlined specific pitch requirements to ensure effective practice sessions ahead of the tour.

The team has set up a training camp at Beckenham County Ground, South East London, focusing on creating a pitch that is neither too flat nor too green. This strategic move follows a clear directive from the coaching staff to curator Josh Marden, who has implemented necessary adjustments such as modifying grass cover and net dimensions.

Historically a haven for batsmen in white-ball formats, the ground is being tailored for red-ball cricket with added grass to aid seamers. These efforts aim to provide the Indian team with the realistic practice needed as they embark on a significant tour without top players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)