India Preps for England Tour with Strategic Pitch Adjustments

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has emphasized the need for realistic pitch conditions as the team gears up for a crucial Test series in England. The Beckenham County Ground is making adjustments to provide a conducive environment for both batsmen and seamers, marking a new era without stars Kohli and Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:59 IST
India head coach Gautam Gambhir with staff (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
India's cricket team, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, is meticulously preparing for their upcoming Test series in England. The management has outlined specific pitch requirements to ensure effective practice sessions ahead of the tour.

The team has set up a training camp at Beckenham County Ground, South East London, focusing on creating a pitch that is neither too flat nor too green. This strategic move follows a clear directive from the coaching staff to curator Josh Marden, who has implemented necessary adjustments such as modifying grass cover and net dimensions.

Historically a haven for batsmen in white-ball formats, the ground is being tailored for red-ball cricket with added grass to aid seamers. These efforts aim to provide the Indian team with the realistic practice needed as they embark on a significant tour without top players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

