Atletico Madrid Bolster Squad with Juan Musso Signing

Atletico Madrid have successfully signed Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso from Atalanta, securing his services on a three-year contract, the clubs announced on Tuesday. This strategic acquisition sees Atletico strengthening their squad with Musso, who joins after a loan spell in the previous season.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper served as a backup to Jan Oblak during his loan period, featuring in a total of nine matches. His appearances included seven Copa del Rey matches and two in LaLiga, offering significant depth to Atletico's squad.

Musso, who debuted for Argentina in 2019 and has represented his national team twice, spent three successful seasons at Atalanta, concluding his tenure with a Europa League victory alongside the Serie A club.

