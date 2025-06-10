Left Menu

Picklebay India Tour: Paving the Way for Pickleball's Growth

Picklebay is rapidly becoming a key platform for pickleball in India, with players like Avinash Kumar gaining national and international recognition. The tour facilitates exposure and competition, attracting new talent and enhancing the sport’s infrastructure, making pickleball accessible and inclusive across the country.

Avinash Kumar. (Photo: AIPA) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pickleball's rapid growth in India is finding solid footing with platforms like Picklebay, which offers an invaluable stage for athletes to compete, develop, and gain visibility. According to the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), this burgeoning platform stands as a beacon for players nationwide.

Among those rising in prominence is 24-year-old athlete Avinash Kumar, ranked 8th in India and 24th in Asia's men's singles division, as per DUPR rankings. Avinash recently grabbed a silver medal at the Mumbai leg of the Picklebay India Tour, marking the launch of a pivotal shift for pickleball in India. 'Picklebay is exceptional in giving new and emerging players a valuable chance to compete across states,' he noted, emphasizing the tournament's role in growing the presence of pickleball professionals.

Avinash's roots trace back to Patna, Bihar, where a serendipitous newspaper find led him to pickleball, guided by Bihar Pickleball Association's Secretary, Ranjan Gupta, marking the beginning of his dedicated journey. Supported by the All India Pickleball Association, he is now a sponsored athlete with experience representing India internationally. 'India's advancements in infrastructure and access, augmented by platforms like Picklebay, have lifted the sport's standard,' Avinash highlighted, revealing the sport's inclusive appeal and its burgeoning popularity among varied age groups. He urges young athletes to see pickleball's potential as a serious professional pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

