Madrid to Rev Up Formula 1 with New Grand Prix Circuit

The debut of Madrid's street circuit in the 2026 Formula 1 schedule is set to replace the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. Spain will host two races, with uncertainty looming over Barcelona's future. The season will maintain 24 races, reflecting a push for global reach and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:53 IST
A fresh addition to the Formula 1 calendar has emerged as Madrid prepares to host a street circuit grand prix in September 2026. This change means that Spain will now host two races, while Italy's Imola circuit will be shelved after its current contract expires.

The first race at Madrid's new track, identified as the Spanish Grand Prix, is scheduled for September 13. However, the future of Barcelona's race hangs in the balance as its contract concludes in 2026. Meanwhile, familiar tracks like the Australian Grand Prix will open the season in March, with Abu Dhabi concluding the calendar in December.

In an effort to refine logistical operations, the Canadian Grand Prix will shift to May, aligning it closely with the Miami Grand Prix. This scheduling adjustment reflects Formula 1's commitment to reducing intercontinental travel and enhancing sustainability, according to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

