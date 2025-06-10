Left Menu

Juventus Confirms Igor Tudor for Next Season Amid Club World Cup Preparations

Igor Tudor is set to continue as Juventus coach next season, confirmed by general manager Damien Comolli. Despite previous struggles, Juventus finished fourth in Serie A. Comolli is focused on hiring a sporting director and strengthening the team, with ongoing talks about player contracts and potential transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:17 IST
Igor Tudor will continue as the head coach of Juventus for the next season, as confirmed by the club's new general manager, Damien Comolli, on Tuesday. Since taking over in March, Tudor has improved the team's standings, with Juventus finishing fourth in Serie A.

Comolli emphasized confidence in Tudor's capabilities, reflecting on his successful management at Marseille. This continuity aims to bring stability to Juventus as preparations for the Club World Cup intensify, despite recent disruptions and high turnover within the team.

Comolli also addressed the club's future strategies, including the appointment of a sporting director and efforts to retain key players like Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic, adapting to contract negotiations to maintain a strong, competitive squad.

