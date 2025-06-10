Turbulence at the Top: Struggles and Shifts in Indian Tennis Rankings

In a challenging season for Indian tennis, Sumit Nagal's singles ranking has taken a significant hit, dropping to 233rd, his lowest in nearly two years. Nagal, who once climbed to a career-best 68th in July 2024, has experienced a tough run, losing 142 places since January.

Simultaneously, Rohan Bopanna, a seasoned veteran at 45, has dropped out of the top-50 in doubles for the first time in 15 years. Despite his fall to 53rd, Bopanna continues to deliver with his powerful serve, once earning him the title of the oldest world number one in doubles last year.

The disparity in rankings is highlighted by the considerable gap from India's number one singles player to others like Sasikumar Mukund (430), Karan Singh (445), and Aryan Shah (483). In doubles, Yuki Bhambri takes the spotlight, rising to the country's top position at 35th.

(With inputs from agencies.)