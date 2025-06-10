Left Menu

Pep Guardiola Receives Honorary Doctorate and Addresses Gaza Crisis

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola received an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester. During his acceptance, he spoke on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, highlighting the humanitarian crisis impacting children. Guardiola's contributions to the city and his charitable work were also recognized during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:15 IST
In a significant ceremony at the University of Manchester, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was awarded an honorary doctorate on Tuesday. The prestigious recognition was for his remarkable contributions to the city, including leading his team to six Premier League titles over nine years and his philanthropic efforts through the Guardiola Sala Foundation.

During his acceptance speech, Guardiola addressed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He expressed deep sorrow over the conflict, which escalated following a brutal October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas-led militants. "It's so painful what we see in Gaza," he stated, urging a focus on human compassion and the tragic impact on children's lives.

Guardiola's heartfelt message resonated as he voiced his fears as a father, drawing parallels between his children and those affected in Gaza. The honorary degree was presented by the University's Chancellor Nazir Afzal at Whitworth Hall, recognizing Guardiola's significant contributions both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

