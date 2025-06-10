Left Menu

Pep Guardiola's Honorary Doctorate: A Voice for Peace in Troubled Times

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola received an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester, using his acceptance speech to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Guardiola, known for his contributions to football and charity, voiced his pain over the conflict's impact on civilians, particularly children.

Honorary Doctorate

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Manchester on Monday. The ceremony served as a platform for Guardiola to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The manager passionately highlighted the devastating impact of the October 7 attack, where Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages. In the weeks since, over 54,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed by the Israeli military campaign, according to Gaza health authorities.

Expressing profound concern, Guardiola emphasized the universality of suffering, particularly the loss of innocent lives, and connected it to his personal fears for his own children. Recognized for his sporting achievements and philanthropic efforts, Guardiola was presented with his degree by University's Chancellor, Nazir Afzal at Whitworth Hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

