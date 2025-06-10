Left Menu

Igor Tudor Secured for Juventus' Season and Kolo Muani Ready for Club World Cup

Juventus coach Igor Tudor will remain head coach next season, declared the club's new general manager, Damien Comolli. Additionally, French forward Randal Kolo Muani is confirmed for the Club World Cup. Comolli has also announced club favorite Giorgio Chiellini's return in a strategic management role.

Juventus coach Igor Tudor has secured his position for the next season, according to the club's newly appointed general manager, Damien Comolli. Addressing recent uncertainty, Comolli confirmed that Tudor, who led Juventus to a Champions League spot this season, will not only helm the team for the Club World Cup.

In his fresh role, Comolli has also assured that French forward Randal Kolo Muani's loan from Paris Saint-Germain will extend through the Club World Cup. Comolli, who joined Juventus this June, aims to extend Muani's loan further as the club prepares for the tournament in Miami.

Furthermore, Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini returns for a strategic management position, indicating a shift in the club's commercial direction. As Comolli navigates his tenure, Juventus is also in the process of selecting a new sporting and technical director, emphasizing the club's proactive stance in global football evolution.

