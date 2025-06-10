Left Menu

Australia's Winning Formula: Cummins Unveils Squad for WTC Showdown

Australia's Pat Cummins announces the playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord's. Labuschagne steps up as opener, partnering Khawaja. Green returns post-surgery, and Hazlewood edges Boland in the pace lineup. The stakes rise as Australia eyes another WTC triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:42 IST
Pat Cummins. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
Australia's cricket captain, Pat Cummins, has disclosed the starting lineup for his team ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa. The match is set to commence on June 11 at Lord's, as reported by the ICC on its website.

In a strategic move, former No. 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne is set to open alongside Usman Khawaja. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood has secured his place in the team over Scott Boland, joining forces with left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and Cummins himself in the bowling attack.

All-rounder Cameron Green makes his Test return following back surgery, while Beau Webster keeps his place in the squad, adding depth with his medium pace and spin. Fresh from their recent title win, Cummins and Co. look to defend the championship, maintaining their undefeated streak over the past two years as they face the Proteas, who are debuting in the WTC final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

