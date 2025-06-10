Left Menu

Former Footballer Daniel Congré Hospitalized After Stabbing Incident

Daniel Congré, a former Montpellier player and current sports coordinator for Lyon, was hospitalized after being found with a stab wound at his home in Pérols, France. The police are investigating the incident, and his condition is now stable. The circumstances of the injury remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montpellier | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Daniel Congré, a former football player for Montpellier and current sports coordinator at Lyon, has been hospitalized following a severe stabbing incident at his residence in Pérols, southern France. Local media reported on Tuesday that Congré was found unconscious with a stab wound near his heart.

The stabbing incident has prompted an immediate police investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the injury. On Monday evening, Congré's wife alerted emergency services, but it remains uncertain whether the injury was accidental, according to Midi Libre.

Congré played for Montpellier for nine seasons, participating in 325 matches. He is currently in stable condition at the university hospital of Montpellier, as per reports from Midi Libre quoting an unnamed source.

(With inputs from agencies.)

