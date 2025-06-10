2025 BAL Playoffs Spotlight New Sponsors, Fan Activations, and Milestones

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has kicked off its 2025 Playoffs with an electrifying lineup of games and activations, featuring a growing roster of global and regional partners. For the first time, the Playoffs are being hosted in South Africa, with the SunBet Arena in Pretoria serving as the central stage for basketball excellence and cultural celebration. The season will culminate with the BAL Finals on Saturday, June 14, at 4:00 p.m. CAT.

Expanded Partner Ecosystem

BAL’s dynamic partner network continues to grow, with the 2025 Playoffs introducing Energade, Hyundai, and Uber as new marketing and merchandising partners. These brands join an already impressive roster that includes Foundational Partners such as Rwanda Development Board, NIKE, Jordan Brand, and Wilson, alongside marketing allies like Afreximbank, Castle Lite, Hennessy, RwandAir, and ServiceNow.

This expanding sponsorship landscape reflects the increasing appeal and commercial value of the BAL, the premier men’s basketball league on the continent in partnership with the NBA and FIBA.

Fan-Centric Brand Activations

The new and existing sponsors are actively engaging with fans throughout the Playoffs and Finals with creative, immersive experiences:

Energade , as the Official Sports Drink Partner, is spearheading hydration and fitness-themed activities in the BAL Fan Zone . Attendees are invited to participate in interactive games and challenges that highlight the importance of athletic performance and well-being.

Hyundai , an Associate Partner, is drawing fans to their branded vehicle exhibits stationed at the arena entrance and throughout the Fan Zone. Fans can also win Hyundai and BAL co-branded merchandise through in-person contests.

Uber is enhancing fan convenience through its Uber Eats integration , allowing attendees to order food from arena vendors directly from their seats. The renamed Uber drop-off location, “SunBet Arena – Home of the BAL Finals,” elevates visibility. Fans also enjoy exclusive ticket discounts via the Uber app.

Castle Lite , as the Official Beer Partner, is elevating the game-day atmosphere with branded beverage experiences, giveaways, and in-arena entertainment.

Hennessy offers a luxurious setting at The Hennessy Lounge , where celebrities, influencers, and VIP guests enjoy a refined courtside view and curated hospitality.

Afreximbank ’s continued investment in off-court player development is facilitated through BAL Advance , covering financial literacy, nutrition, and mental health education. The bank also sponsors emerging African fashion designers , whose works are displayed at Fan Zone merchandise kiosks and industry networking events.

NIKE is celebrating a major milestone as WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson’s NIKE A’One sneakers make their African debut. Wilson is gifting pairs to young female athletes attending the BAL4Her U-23 camp, which runs alongside the Playoffs from June 9–14. Former WNBA player Edniesha Curry is leading the camp for a second consecutive year, fostering elite talent development and mentorship.

Basketball Excellence on Display

The 2025 BAL Playoffs have brought together the top eight teams from conference phases hosted in Rabat (Morocco), Dakar (Senegal), and Kigali (Rwanda) during April and May. With fierce competition on display, fans are eagerly anticipating the semifinals scheduled for Wednesday, June 11:

Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) vs. APR (Rwanda) at 4:00 p.m. CAT

Al Ittihad (Egypt) vs. Petro de Luanda (Angola) at 7:00 p.m. CAT

Tickets are available via BAL.NBA.com and Ticketmaster.co.za.

A Growing Cultural and Sporting Movement

Beyond the court, the BAL is establishing itself as a major force in African sports and entertainment. With heightened attention from global sponsors, celebrity involvement, and social impact initiatives, the 2025 edition represents a transformative leap in the league’s growth trajectory.

As the Finals approach, fans, partners, and players alike are embracing the BAL as a unifying celebration of African talent, innovation, and global connectivity through sport.