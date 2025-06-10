Left Menu

Snehit Suravajjula Stuns World No. 26 In UTT Mega Upset

Snehit Suravajjula achieved a stunning victory over world no. 26 Aruna Quadri, helping Ahmedabad SG Pipers secure an 8-7 win against Kolkata ThunderBlades in Ultimate Table Tennis. Despite the win, Ahmedabad missed the playoffs, while Dempo Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi TTC advanced. Dramatic matches unfolded throughout the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:48 IST
Snehit Suravajjula delivered a stunning performance in the Ultimate Table Tennis league by defeating world number 26, Aruna Quadri, which led to an 8-7 victory for the Ahmedabad SG Pipers over the Kolkata ThunderBlades on Tuesday.

Despite the narrow victory, the Ahmedabad SG Pipers' hopes of reaching the playoffs were dashed. Meanwhile, Kolkata ThunderBlades must wait until the final two ties to know their fate, as Dempo Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi TTC have already secured playoff spots.

The evening was full of intense matches, beginning with Ricardo Walther defeating Ankur Bhattacharjee, who suffered his first loss of the season. In women's singles, Ayhika Mukherjee initially led but ultimately fell to Adriana Diaz. In mixed doubles, Bhattacharjee and Diaz emerged victorious. Finally, Snehit's exceptional play secured a memorable upset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

