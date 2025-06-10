Rory McIlroy Struggles to Regain Motivation After Career Grand Slam
Rory McIlroy, after achieving a career Grand Slam, is finding it challenging to reignite his motivation ahead of the U.S. Open. Despite recent struggles and mediocre performances, McIlroy reflects on the balance between relishing his achievements and refocusing for future competitions.
Rory McIlroy confessed the difficulty he faces in maintaining motivation after clinching a career Grand Slam at the Masters last April. With the U.S. Open looming, McIlroy aims to reset and reignite his competitive spirit.
Speaking at Oakmont Country Club before the tournament's start, McIlroy acknowledged a dip in performance since the Masters. He stressed the challenge of finding the drive post-victory, highlighting that achieving long-term goals can often lead to a period of relaxation.
McIlroy's recent outings, a 47th place finish at Quail Hollow and missing the cut in Canada, illustrate his current form's inconsistency. Despite these setbacks, he reflects on their role in prompting a recalibration as he prepares to tackle Oakmont's challenging dynamics.
