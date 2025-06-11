Senegal Triumphs Over England: A Historic Win
Senegal secured a historic 3-1 victory against England, marking the first defeat for the English side by an African team in 22 games. The match showcased goals from Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra, and Cheikh Sabaly, while England's sole goal came from Harry Kane. The friendly was held at Nottingham's City Ground.
In a striking display of skill and strategy, Senegal defeated England 3-1 at Nottingham's City Ground. The match marked England's first-ever loss against an African team in 22 games and handed new manager Thomas Tuchel his first setback.
England initially took the lead, with Harry Kane capitalizing on goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's mistake. However, Senegal responded with three goals from Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra, and Cheikh Sabaly, turning the tide firmly in their favor.
The game concluded with England fans expressing disappointment amid unfulfilled expectations, as Senegal extended their unbeaten streak to 24 games with a stellar performance that outshone the hosts.
