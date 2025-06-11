Left Menu

Senegal's Historic Win: Breaking England's Streak

Senegal made history by defeating England 3-1 in a friendly match, marking England's first loss under new management. Key goals from Sarr, Diarra, and Sabaly led Senegal to victory, extending their unbeaten streak. Despite England taking an early lead, they struggled to maintain momentum and faced strong resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 02:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark victory, Senegal became the first African team to defeat England in 22 games, securing a 3-1 win in a friendly match held at the City Ground. Goals from Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra, and Cheikh Sabaly were instrumental in this triumph, extending Senegal's unbeaten streak to 24 games.

England, with 10 changes from their previous match, initially took the lead through Harry Kane in the seventh minute. However, despite their advantage, England's gameplay faltered, culminating in a disallowed goal and their first defeat in four matches under new manager Thomas Tuchel, who acknowledged the need for improvement.

Senegal capitalized on England's defensive lapses, doubling their lead in the second half. The match saw outstanding performances from Senegal's players, culminating in a memorable victory that prompted boos from the England crowd. With the World Cup approaching, England aims to regroup and refine their strategies.

